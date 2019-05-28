Sacramento Kings Announce Fifth Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the fifth Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Wednesday, May 29.

Anthony Cowan (G – 6’0” 170 lbs.) Maryland

Barry Brown (G – 6’2” 193 lbs.) Kansas State

Alpha Diallo (G – 6’7” 211 lbs.) Providence

Amir Coffey (G – 6’8” 197 lbs.) Minnesota

Robert Franks Jr. (F – 6’7” 240 lbs.) Washington State

Dedric Lawson (F – 6’8.5” 233 lbs.) Kansas

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.