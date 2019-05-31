Sacramento Kings Announce Eighth Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the eighth Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Monday, June 3.

Frankie Ferrari (G – 6’1” 188 lbs.) San Francisco

Josh Perkins (G – 6’3” 188 lbs.) Gonzaga

Zach Norvell (G – 6’5.5” 206 lbs.) Gonzaga

Charlie Brown (G – 6’7” 200 lbs.) St. Joseph’s

Dewan Hernandez (F – 6’10” 233 lbs.) Miami

Sacha Killeya-Jones (F – 6’11” 220 lbs.) Kentucky

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.