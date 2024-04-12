Sacramento Kings Announce 2024 Capitalize: Technology Winner

-- Strived.io Receives $10,000 for Further Development of Their Startup and Two Years of Access to Dialpad Communications Services --

-- Unstructured and Birth By Us Named Second and Third-Place Finalists, Respectively --

Tonight, as the Kings hosted the New Orleans Pelicans during their annual Tech Night, the organization announced Strived.io as the winner of the 2024 Capitalize: Technology contest, presented by Dialpad, the City of Sacramento’s Office of Innovation and Economic Development and Consolidated Communications.

“We are excited to announce Strived.io as the 2024 Capitalize: Technology winner for their efforts leveraging AI technology to better equip educators to support youth within our community,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “This year's competition showcased exceptional and forward-thinking startups from throughout our region and we wish each of them all the best as they continue to grow their companies.”

"Strived.io is deeply honored to be named the winner of this year's Capitalize: Technology competition amongst a distinguished pool of applicants,” said Strived.io Founder and CEO Shweta Gandhi. “The competition’s process was remarkable, and we are excited to use what we have learned to continue advancing our technology to support educators and students.”

“The City of Sacramento is proud to support this opportunity for local startups and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas and companies,” said City of Sacramento Assistant City Manager Michael Jasso. “Capitalize is a great asset to our innovation ecosystem and has a positive impact on the companies who participate. We look forward to following the progress of the participants as they grow in the Sacramento region.”

“Congratulations to Strived.io, an exciting startup poised to do great things in the Sacramento area and beyond,” said Dialpad Founder and CEO Craig Walker. “We are honored to support local entrepreneurs through the Capitalize contest. We thank the Sacramento Kings for their commitment to the community and are excited to see what Strived.io does next.”

Strived.io uses the power of AI analysis, to augment the educator decision making process. The Strived.io platform empowers educators and administrators to better manage students’ academic data through technology.

In addition, Unstructured was named as the second-place finalists, awarded $5,000 and Birth By Us was named as the third-place finalists and awarded $2,500.

Unstructured transforms organizations' complex, unstructured data like PDFs, PPTX, HTML files and more into formats compatible with LLMs so employees can chat with their internal data.

Birth By Us is a data-driven pregnancy and postpartum app for women of color, empowering them to navigate their pregnancy journeys with personalized insights, while simultaneously providing valuable insights to healthcare providers.

Applications for Capitalize: Technology launched in January 2024 and the initial applicant pool was narrowed to a “Select 16” and then “Top 8” who participated in a workshop and coaching session. On March 27, the innovators presented their businesses to an esteemed panel of judges who then selected the “Four Finalists,” Birth By Us, Plum Identity, Strived.io and Unstructured Technologies, Inc. The four companies created pitch videos and the winner was selected as a result of judge and fan voting.