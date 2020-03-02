Sacramento Kings Announce 2020 NBA FIT Week Festivities

-- Month-long Fitness Challenge Includes Opportunity to Win $250 Gift Card and Two Tickets to Closing Night vs. Golden State Warriors --

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced several upcoming health and wellness events in celebration of the leaguewide NBA FIT Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente, which occurs March 12 through March 19. The Kings health and wellness focus will extend the entire month of March, including a month-long fitness challenge in partnership with local studios and a Wellness Amplified experience at Golden 1 Center featuring yoga, spin and high-intensity interval training classes on March 7. On March 10, the Kings training staff will conduct a stretching and recovery talk at a local elementary school and on March 14, the Jr. Kings program will host an All-Girls Clinic. The team will host its annual Spotlight on Health Night on March 15, as they take on the Brooklyn Nets, which will amplify the work and mission of local nonprofit Wellspring Women’s Center, a drop-in day center for women and children in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood.

“We are excited to continue our commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for fans of all ages throughout the Greater Sacramento community,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “During NBA FIT Week and throughout March, the Kings will celebrate and encourage healthy living in all aspects of life – mind, body and spirit.”

Throughout March – Train. Sweat. Win: A Sacramento Fitness Challenge

The Kings will host a month-long fitness challenge at ten local studios to encourage fans to get active. Participants will receive a stamp card to bring to their classes, which will be stamped by the studio upon completion of the class. Fans who receive 15 stamps during March will be entered to win a $250 gift card of their choice in addition to two tickets to closing night on April 15 vs. the Warriors. There will be three selected winners. The participating studios are:

All City Riders

DOMA Yoga and Pilates

Fitness Rangers

Pure Barre (all Sacramento locations)

Robles Fitness

Title Boxing

TEAMride

F45 Training

Yoga Seed Collective

Zuda Yoga (Midtown location)

Saturday, March 7: Wellness Amplified at Golden 1 Center – 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Local trainers from Robles Fitness, TEAMride and Yoga Seed Collective will host classes at Golden 1 Center throughout the morning. Fans can purchase tickets for individual classes or a bundle ticket for all three classes. Participants will also have access to food, beverage, massage recovery tables and more. All bundle ticket proceeds will benefit Mental Health California and Yoga Seed Collective. To purchase classes and bundles, visit Kings.com/Wellness.

Tuesday, March 10: Runnin’ for Rhett Youth Talk

Members of the Kings training staff will visit Edward Kemble Elementary to speak with youth from Runnin’ For Rhett’s youth fitness program about the importance of stretching and recovery. They will also teach proper stretching and recovery techniques.

Saturday, March 14: Jr. Kings All-Girls Clinic – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In joint celebration of Women’s History Month and NBA FIT Week, the Jr. Kings program will host an All-Girls Clinic at the Natomas Practice Facility. All participants will receive a Jr. Kings t-shirt and headband, participation certificate, an opportunity to win Kings swag and instruction from Jr. Kings coaches aimed at enhancing basketball skills and promoting qualities like teamwork. For more information or to purchase a spot, visit Kings.com/JrKings.

Sunday, March 15: Spotlight on Health Night – 6 p.m.

The Kings will also host the annual Spotlight on Health Night on Sunday, March 15, as they take on the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the night, Wellspring Women’s Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to nurturing goodness and self-esteem of women and children through healthy meals, case management, free counseling, art therapy, enrichment classes and workshops as well as safety net services, will be sharing their mission through in-game videos and messages.

For more information, visit Kings.com/Wellness.