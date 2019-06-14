Sacramento Kings Announce 17th Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 17th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Monday, June 17.

Rayjon Tucker (G – 6’5” 210 lbs.) Little Rock

Jaylen Hands (G – 6’3” 181 lbs.) UCLA

Shamorie Ponds (G – 6’1” 180 lbs.) St. John’s

Miye Oni (F – 6’6” 210 lbs.) Yale

Kenny Wooten (F – 6’9” 220 lbs.) Oregon

Daulton Hommes (F – 6’8” 215 lbs.) Point Loma Nazarene

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.