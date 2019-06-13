Sacramento Kings Announce 16th Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 16th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Friday, June 14.

Jalen Adams (G – 6’3” 197 lbs.) UConn

Quinndary Weatherspoon (G – 6’4” 207 lbs.) Mississippi State

Shaqquan Aaron (F – 6’7” 175 lbs.) USC

Markis McDuffie (F – 6’8” 202 lbs.) Wichita State

Jordan Caroline (F – 6’6” 240 lbs.) Nevada

Dylan Osetkowski (C – 6’9” 261 lbs.) Texas

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.