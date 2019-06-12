Sacramento Kings Announce 15th Pre-Draft Workout
The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 15th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Thursday, June 13.
Rickey McGill (G – 6’2” 185 lbs.) Iona
Jeremiah Martin (G – 6’3” 186 lbs.) Memphis
Ar’Mond Davis (G – 6’6” 190 lbs.) UC Santa Barbara
Jalen McDaniels (F – 6’10” 192 lbs.) San Diego State
Simisola Shittu (F – 6’10” 227 lbs.) Vanderbilt
Christ Koumadje (C – 7’4” 274 lbs.) Florida State
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.
