Sacramento Kings Announce 15th Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 15th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Thursday, June 13.

Rickey McGill (G – 6’2” 185 lbs.) Iona

Jeremiah Martin (G – 6’3” 186 lbs.) Memphis

Ar’Mond Davis (G – 6’6” 190 lbs.) UC Santa Barbara

Jalen McDaniels (F – 6’10” 192 lbs.) San Diego State

Simisola Shittu (F – 6’10” 227 lbs.) Vanderbilt

Christ Koumadje (C – 7’4” 274 lbs.) Florida State

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.