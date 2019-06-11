Sacramento Kings Announce 14th Pre-Draft Workout
The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 14th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Wednesday, June 12.
Josh Reaves (G – 6’5” 204 lbs.) Penn State
Cody Martin (G – 6’6” 192 lbs.) Nevada
Skyler Flatten (G – 6’6” 210 lbs.) South Dakota State
Tyus Battle (G – 6’7” 204 lbs.) Syracuse
Isaiah Pineiro (F – 6’6” 221 lbs.) San Diego
Cam Jackson (F – 6’9” 256 lbs.) Wofford
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.
You may also like
NEXT UP: