Sacramento Kings Announce 14th Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 14th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Wednesday, June 12.

Josh Reaves (G – 6’5” 204 lbs.) Penn State

Cody Martin (G – 6’6” 192 lbs.) Nevada

Skyler Flatten (G – 6’6” 210 lbs.) South Dakota State

Tyus Battle (G – 6’7” 204 lbs.) Syracuse

Isaiah Pineiro (F – 6’6” 221 lbs.) San Diego

Cam Jackson (F – 6’9” 256 lbs.) Wofford

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.