Sacramento Kings Announce 13th Pre-Draft Workout

Posted: Jun 10, 2019

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 13th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Tuesday, June 11.

Marcquise Reed (G – 6’3” 184 lbs.) Clemson
Shaq Buchanan (G – 6’3” 190 lbs.) Murray State
Bryce Brown (G – 6’3” 199 lbs.) Auburn
Frank Howard (G – 6’5” 205 lbs.) Syracuse
Juwan Morgan (F – 6’8.5” 239 lbs.) Indiana
Aric Holman (F – 6’10” 210 lbs.) Mississippi State

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.

Tags
Kings, Pre-Draft Workout, NBA Draft

You may also like

Kings

Pre-Draft Workout

NBA Draft

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter