Sacramento Kings Announce 13th Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 13th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Tuesday, June 11.

Marcquise Reed (G – 6’3” 184 lbs.) Clemson

Shaq Buchanan (G – 6’3” 190 lbs.) Murray State

Bryce Brown (G – 6’3” 199 lbs.) Auburn

Frank Howard (G – 6’5” 205 lbs.) Syracuse

Juwan Morgan (F – 6’8.5” 239 lbs.) Indiana

Aric Holman (F – 6’10” 210 lbs.) Mississippi State

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.