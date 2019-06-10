Sacramento Kings Announce 13th Pre-Draft Workout
The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 13th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Tuesday, June 11.
Marcquise Reed (G – 6’3” 184 lbs.) Clemson
Shaq Buchanan (G – 6’3” 190 lbs.) Murray State
Bryce Brown (G – 6’3” 199 lbs.) Auburn
Frank Howard (G – 6’5” 205 lbs.) Syracuse
Juwan Morgan (F – 6’8.5” 239 lbs.) Indiana
Aric Holman (F – 6’10” 210 lbs.) Mississippi State
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.
