Sacramento Kings and Sacramento International Airport (SMF) Announce Historic Partnership

SMF Becomes Official Airport Partner of the Sacramento Kings

Today, the Sacramento Kings and Sacramento International Airport (SMF) announced a groundbreaking partnership, marking one of the first formal partnerships between a U.S. airport and an NBA franchise. Over the next three seasons, SMF will serve as the official airport partner of the Sacramento Kings.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Sacramento International Airport and provide fans and travelers exclusive touch points to the Kings,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Through unique co-branded experiences, we will magnify what it means to be Sacramento Proud while creating impactful moments for all who travel to and from the airport.”

“SMF has proudly served as the departure point for Kings road games for many years, so this partnership represents an evolution for our respective teams,” said Sacramento County Department of Airports Director Cindy Nichol. “This collaboration provides us an opportunity to work with one of the most creative marketing teams in the NBA.”

This partnership holds importance for the Sacramento community as it represents a fusion of two influential entities dedicated to enhancing the local experience. The historic collaboration opens doors to innovative initiatives that will directly benefit the local population, allowing them to engage with their favorite basketball team in unique and exciting ways including opportunities to win exclusive Kings prizes, interact with Kings personalities at select events at the airport and view franchise memorabilia. From exciting game-day activations to social media content and community-driven programs, this partnership aims to generate lasting memories for fans while fostering a strong sense of unity and pride among Sacramento residents.

Beyond the local impact, this collaboration also marks a significant milestone in the realm of sports partnerships in California showcasing the innovative spirit of both SMF and the Sacramento Kings. By pioneering this unique partnership, SMF and the Kings are not only breaking new ground in the state but also inspiring other organizations to explore unconventional collaborations that can enrich communities and create memorable experiences for fans.