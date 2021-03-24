Sacramento Kings and NBC Sports California Partner to Present Exclusively Women and Non-Binary Announcing & Coverage Team on March 27

NBC Sports California’s coverage of the Sacramento Kings versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 27 will feature its first-ever exclusively women and non-binary announcing and coverage team across the live-game telecast, pregame and postgame shows, and social content.

Krista Blunk, former TV voice of the Sacramento Monarchs, will serve as play-by-play announcer alongside Kings analyst and former WNBA player Kayte Hunter. NBC Sports California host Laura Britt will anchor Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live with WNBA All-Star and New York Liberty guard Layshia Clarendon serving up pregame and postgame analysis, as well as in-game commentary. Stockton Kings color analyst Morgan Ragan will round out the cross-platform coverage by taking over NBC Sports California’s @NBCSKings Twitter account for the day.

“Each of these individuals are such valuable contributors to sports broadcasting and we are excited to bring them together to showcase their talent,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “It is critically important to provide opportunities and pathways for more diverse voices to be included in the industry while also highlighting the incredible ones working in sports currently. As a father, I have seen firsthand the positive impact athletics can have on the next generation and it is my hope that all young people see themselves as having a place in sports.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Kings to highlight the unique talent, expertise and passion that each of these professionals embody, and excited for the engaging coverage they’ll create for Kings fans and basketball fans throughout the region,” said NBC Sports California Senior Director of Live Events and Special Projects Devon Fox. “Advancing new and diverse perspectives is key to serving sports fans great content and in promoting opportunity and inclusivity in sports media and beyond.”

Pregame coverage will also feature guest Sophia Jones, a freshman San Jose State Spartans guard majoring in radio, television and film. The daughter of Kings play-by-play announcer Mark Jones, Sophia is a 2020 graduate of Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Florida, where she was a two sport athlete competing in basketball and track and field and owns the school’s career scoring record.

Krista Blunk is a play-by-play announcer for the Pac-12 Network, an analyst and reporter for Westwood One and a freelance broadcaster who has worked with ESPN as a play-by-play announcer. Blunk previously served as an analyst for the Sacramento Monarchs from 1997 to 2009 and played collegiately for the University of Evansville, professionally in Australia, and is an Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Inductee.

Kayte Hunter is in her 11th season with the Kings, serving as the team’s TV analyst and sideline reporter. Hunter has also served as a color analyst for the Phoenix Mercury and women’s college basketball on ESPN (2009-12). Drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2002, she spent six seasons (2002-07) playing in the WNBA as a fan favorite, and also played internationally in South Korea, Turkey, Russia, and Greece. The California native earned Big West Conference Player of the Year and All-Big West First Team honors in 2001-02 at UC Santa Barbara.

Laura Britt is a host for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California covering the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL. She has 11 years of experience as an on-air broadcaster, ranging from sports anchor and sideline reporter to morning show anchor. Prior to joining NBC, Laura was a host at Stadium covering the most relevant sports news topics, including the NBA’s biggest storylines and highlights. At NBC Sports, Laura hosts San Francisco 49ers coverage on shows such as 49ers Pregame Live, 49ers Postgame Live, 49ers Game Plan, 49ers Central, and co-hosts the 49ers Talk Podcast.

Layshia Clarendon is an eight-year WNBA veteran and WNBA All-Star (2017) currently playing for the New York Liberty. The former Cal women’s basketball standout is also a current member of both 5x5 and 3x3 National Team pools, Clarendon captured gold with Team USA in the 2018 FIBA World Championships. Clarendon identifies as trans and gender non-conforming or non-binary, using she/her/they/them/he/his pronouns interchangeably.