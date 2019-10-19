Sacramento Kings and Grammy-Nominated, Platinum-Selling, Warner Records Rapper Wale Collaborate to Tip-Off the 2019-20 Season

Wale to Participate in Mentoring Community Event Before Performing in Halftime Show

Today, in celebration of the 35th Anniversary of Kings basketball in Sacramento, the Sacramento Kings announced that Grammy-Nominated, Platinum-Selling Warner Records Rapper Wale will help tip-off the season with the ultimate Opening Night experience for fans on Friday, October 25.

Fresh off the debut of his sixth album Wow… That’s Crazy and in anticipation of Opening Night, Wale took to the studio to write and record a Kings-themed song with an accompanying music video to be used as part of the team’s intro video for select games throughout the season.

“We are excited to welcome such an iconic rapper to be a part of our Opening Night celebration,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Wale has put together something truly special to share with Kings fans and we can’t wait to tip-off this anniversary season in a unique way.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the Kings family and look forward to the performance on October 25th,” said Warner Records Rapper Wale. “It’s going to be a great night for the community and we’re going to have a lot of fun with the new music”

As part of Opening Night festivities and the Kings ongoing commitment to youth, Wale will host a pregame studio session with over 50 local high school and college-aged students from the Men’s and Women’s Leadership Academy, My Brother’s Keeper, Sacramento Youth Speaks and Sacramento State University. During this session, Wale will discuss his background, lessons he’s learned throughout his music career and will share words of wisdom before encouraging the students to interact in a Q+A session.

Wale will then entertain fans during halftime, performing his hit songs including “Home Coming,” “On Chill [Ft. Jeremih]” and “No Hands.”

ABOUT WALE:

There’s only one Wale. Since arriving in 2006, he has consistently gone against the grain. An old school lyricist with new school energy, otherworldly hooks and a sense of irony tailormade for its own Seinfeld episode, he instantly set himself apart. 2008’s inventive Mixtape About Nothing cemented him as a critical favorite and preceded the major label debut Attention Deficit in 2009. Bowing at #2 on the Billboard Top 200, the now-classic and gold-certified Ambition yielded the GRAMMY® Award-nominated platinum-selling “Lotus Flower Bomb.” Two more blockbusters followed as The Gifted [2013] and The Album About Nothing [2015] both crashed the Billboard Top 200 at #1 back-to-back. Shine [2017] gave the world “My PYT” as Wale continued dropping heat. Along the way, Wale covered magazines such as Complex, Billboard, XXL and Vibe, and would receive honors at the BET Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, Soul Train Awards and more. To date, Wale has achieved four platinum or multi-platinum singles, three gold singles and two gold albums. Wale has over 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has reached over half a billion channel views on YouTube.

Wale also made history as “the first rapper to open the State Of The Union,” gracing the stage with an unforgettable performance before President Obama’s final State Of The Union Address. A regular guest of the First Family, he participated in First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Reach Higher” initiative for higher education as well. Expanding his cultural influence, Wale teamed up with Villa for a limited-edition line of sneakers. These included the Asics “Bottle Rocket,” the Timberland “Gift Box Set” and the VILLA x Wale x ASIC Gel Lyte III "IC Champion.” Wale’s label imprint, Every Blue Moon, encompasses the scope of his creative vision with musicians, comedians and screenwriters under its umbrella.