Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Credit Union Support Regional Free Summer Meal Distribution Programs During Pandemic

Today, the Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Credit Union announced the donation of $20,000 in total funding to the Sacramento City Unified School District and the Stockton Unified School District. The donation is in support of free meal distribution services the school districts are providing for students and families impacted by school closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Families and students across the region are facing many uncertainties during this time and food should not be one of them,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “As the effects of COVID-19 place a greater strain on these resources, the Kings are proud to do our part to help Sacramento City Unified School District and Stockton Unified School District in assisting our fellow community members.”

“Golden 1 Credit Union is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and now, more than ever, it is important to help provide food security to those most vulnerable due to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Golden 1 Credit Union Vice President of Communications and Community Relations Erica Taylor. “Through this effort, we can provide support to local school districts addressing the most basic needs of families and children throughout Sacramento and the Central Valley.”

Each school district will receive $10,000 to support ongoing programs that provide meals to children whose families and communities have been disrupted by COVID-19. The funding will help the districts with both food and supplemental costs associated with the meal distribution program. Meals will continue to be available for children ages 18 and under at many locations throughout Sacramento and Stockton this summer.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation by the Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Credit Union,” said Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jorge Aguilar. “When our students’ basic needs are not met, they cannot thrive with their academic, social and emotional learning. As we move through the COVID-19 crisis, we know that these challenges will persist, and we are heartened by the community spirit of Sacramento to help us meet our mission.”

“We are beyond thrilled to have such generous, caring, and compassionate community partners dedicated to ensuring our students receive nutritious meals during the summer,” said Stockton Unified School District Acting Superintendent Brian Biederman. “Food scarcity is a real concern for a large portion of our community. SUSD is committed to doing anything and everything we can to ensure students have access to food. Their growth, development, and academic achievement depend on it.”

Additionally, Golden 1 Credit Union staff will host digital workshops on financial literacy for each school district in the coming months.

This donation is part of the Kings larger “In This Together” initiative to help support the community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about “In This Together” and the team’s efforts to give back, visit Kings.com/Together.