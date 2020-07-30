Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center Launch First NBA Curbside Pickup Menu Program Featuring Contactless Payment Powered by Rooam

Today, the Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center announced the launch of the first NBA curbside pickup menu program featuring contactless payment powered by Rooam, a technology company focused on providing easy-to-use mobile payment solutions. This collaboration builds on the team’s technology leadership to enable fans to order and pay their check directly from their phone. Available beginning Friday, July 31, the Kings, Golden 1 Center and Legends Hospitality, the team’s hospitality and culinary partner, will offer a takeout menu of gameday favorites such as burgers, hot dogs, nachos, cookies and popcorn as well as Bogle Proud Roots wine and beer.

“We are committed to reimagining the fan experience using innovative solutions during this unprecedented time,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Rooam’s contactless payment technology enables us to safely engage with our fans while celebrating the return of basketball with Golden 1 Center gameday menu favorites.”

"Rooam is the leading contactless payment solution in the country," said Rooam CEO Junaid Shams. "The Kings are leaders in implementing new technology to improve the fan experience. Together, we will be at the forefront of innovation, building a blueprint for other sports and entertainment venues to follow during COVID."

As fans enjoy the return of game action on Kings TV and radio, they can pre-order food through the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center App or order day-of for real-time takeout at Golden 1 Center to enjoy as they cheer on the team. Curbside pickup will take place on L Street between 6th and 7th street beginning three hours prior to tip and close one hour after the game starts. This offer will be available on gamedays the entire time the team plays in Orlando.

For years, the Kings have put safety, convenience, and innovation top of mind at Golden 1 Center. Earlier this season, the Kings opened the world’s in-arena checkout-free convenience store through a partnership with Zippin, allowing visitors to walk in, grab an item, and walk out in under 30 seconds. In February, the team partnered with Intel to launch the league’s first research and development (R&D) site at Golden 1 Center to test the next generation of immersive video technology and became the first arena in the world to let suite and loft guests pour their own drinks through an Internet of Things (IoT) powered device and mobile app called NINA. In March, the Kings announced an NBA’s first digital membership pass with the ability to deliver real-time personalized benefits to fans called Royalty Pass, powered by LAVA, to amplify fan engagement at games. The team is committed to using technology to reimagine the fan experience and have been named the "most innovative company in sports" by Fast Company and “Most Tech-Savvy Team” by SportTechie.