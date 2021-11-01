Sacramento Kings 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform Pays Homage to the Past

Today, the Sacramento Kings unveiled the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms. An homage to the past, the uniform celebrates a defining legacy and blends elements from some of the most significant eras that make the Kings who they are today.

“As we celebrate the 75th anniversary season of the League, we are thrilled to commemorate our contributions to the incredible story of the NBA,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “These uniforms highlight important moments from our franchise’s past, showcasing the pride we take in our history and how honored we are to call Sacramento home.”

The black base on the uniform represents the strong will and determination of the city while transporting fans back to the no-look circus passes, behind-the-back dribbles, unrivaled ball movement and thunder dunks from the Greatest Show on Court in 2001. The jersey features the script wordmark that has been part of the team’s history through Rochester, Kansas City and permanent home in Sacramento. The uniform includes a fresh twist, incorporating the newer nickname for the city the team has adopted over the years – “Sactown” – displayed proudly on the chest and waistband. The waistband also features a remixed version of the Rochester Royals logo, set in purple and black.

In addition, the asymmetrical stripe is an ode to uniforms worn in the early 2000s era, featuring the current “ball lion” logo set in the 2000s color scheme. Moreover, the logo on the shorts nods to the rising teams taking the court today and ready to take on the world in the years ahead. Lastly, the uniform boasts an anthem that unifies Sacramento’s cowbell-rattling fans, who’ve been long-time supporters of this team. They’ve rallied together to keep them home, all while being “Sacramento Proud” – written in a font used from a previous Kings logo used from 1994-2016.

“With the classic black and purple base with white trim, this Nike NBA City Edition Uniform celebrates a defining legacy and blends elements from some of the greatest eras, characters and highlights that make the Kings who they are today,” says Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “With “Sactown” across the chest and the Sacramento Proud anthem, it’s a uniform that doesn’t just call back to the past but looks to the future for a franchise already writing its next chapter.”

Utilizing the uniform for a historic twenty-five games during the 2021-22 season, the Kings will debut the new black and purple uniform at home when the squad takes on the Toronto Raptors on November 19 at the team’s City Edition Night presented by Dialpad.

The official Nike NBA City Edition collection, featuring assorted apparel, including youth jerseys will be available at the Team Store at DOCO and online at KingsTeamStore.com beginning November 15. Also, in collaboration with Swish Authentics, merchandise that complements the Nike NBA City Edition jersey will drop exclusively in the Team Store in late November. This line will feature a pullover hoodie, letterman’s jacket, knit pullover sweater, shorts, hat and t-shirts with the new City Edition color scheme. Fans can sign up here to be notified when the limited-edition jersey and full line of City Edition gear is available for purchase.