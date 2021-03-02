Robert Woodard II Medical Update

Sacramento Kings forward Robert Woodard II sustained a left hamstring strain during Sunday morning’s Austin Spurs matchup versus Santa Cruz at the NBA G League single site in Orlando, Fla. Woodard II has been recalled and will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

In Orlando, Woodard appeared in 12 games (6 starts) and accrued averages of 16.8 points (.415 FG%, .213 3pt%, .686 FT%), 11.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 31.2 minutes per game for the Spurs. The 40th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft had a team-high seven double-doubles and ranked sixth in rebounds per game (11.0) in the G League during his time at the single site.