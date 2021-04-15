Richaun Holmes Medical Update

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes underwent an MRI in Sacramento which confirmed a right hamstring strain. Holmes is out for tonight’s game versus Washington and will not accompany the team on the upcoming road trip at Phoenix and Dallas. His return to game action will be updated as appropriate.

During the 2020-21 season, Holmes has garnered averages of 14.1 points (.641 FG%, .797 FT%), 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals, and 30.0 minutes per game through 50 games (all starts) for the Kings.