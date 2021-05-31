Recap: Kings Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

Throughout the month of May and beyond, the Sacramento Kings are dedicated to celebrating and honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage. Over the course of the month, the Kings developed programming aimed at addressing Asian Hate and how to be an ally, having an open conversation with leaders in the space, supporting Sacramento’s AAPI-owned businesses, and highlighting local AAPI artists and community leaders.

Advancing Racial Equity Through Candid Conversations

As part of the Sacramento Kings efforts to highlight Asian American & Pacific Islander Month, the team hosted another Diversity & Inclusion Council Team Member Forum via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday to discuss their rich heritage, cultural values and today's struggles of the AAPI community.

The panel included Roger Chung, Chair of Ethnic Studies Department at Laney College, Michelle Woo, Co-Founder of For Freedoms, Erin Yoshi, Art-Based Community Strategist and Lauren Oto, Communications & Membership for Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce.

See the full recap here.



Highlighting Kings Employees

We were honored to celebrate AAPI employees of the Kings throughout the month.

Catch a glimpse of their stories, and why they are determined to Stop Asian Hate.

Supporting Sacramento’s AAPI-Owned Businesses

Sacramento is home to so many AAPI owned businesses. Golden 1 Center proudly highlighted local business owners on the verts throughout the month.

For a full list of businesses you can support, click here.

