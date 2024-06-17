Postgame Concert and International Team Added to California Classic Summer League

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced Chevy Metal will perform postgame just outside of Golden 1 Center’s iconic, open hangar doors, during California Classic Summer League. The team also announced the addition of the Chinese National Team, game match ups and broadcast schedule for the three days of game play. Additionally, single-day tickets are now available and includes both games.

The sixth annual California Classic Summer League games at Golden 1 Center presented by Ticketmaster on July 6, 7 and 9 will feature matchups between the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Chinese National Team.

In addition, the three days will include exciting family friendly entertainment throughout the DOCO Plaza. Following the games on Saturday July 6, Chevy Metal will take the stage outside of Golden 1 Center.

Single-day tickets begin at $29 plus fees for lower-level seats to two games and can be selected at Kings.com/CAClassic. Fans also have the option to add discounted admission to Fourth on the Field to view fireworks at Sutter Health Park. Limited quantities of the best value, three-day passes are still available. Special single-day tickets for groups of 10 or more are also available via the Kings Group Sales department at groups@kings.com. For additional ticketing information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic or call 888-91–KINGS.

In May, the Kings and Golden State Warriors announced the two teams would host an expanded dual California Classic Summer League event in both Sacramento and San Francisco. The Summer League will include a total of twelve games featuring rookies selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, sophomores and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters. Similar to other Summer League matches, modified game play rules will be in place, including 10-minute quarters.

Team rosters will be announced at later dates.

For more information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.