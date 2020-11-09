New Sacramento Kings Uniforms Created with History Behind Every Stitch

Today, the Sacramento Kings unveiled the new City Edition uniform for the 2020-21 season with colors that have been woven through the franchise’s history. Fans can sign up now to be among the first to order the jersey on Thursday, December 3 at Kings.com/City.

The new City Edition uniform takes cues from four previous franchise jerseys, including the 1985 Baby Blue Road Uniform, 1994 Checker Alternate Uniform, 2000 Black Road Uniform and the recent 2019 Red Sactown City Edition Uniform. The uniforms feature a black base with baby blue and red trim along with a subtle gray and black checkered pattern on the sides of both the jersey and shorts. “Sactown” is proudly displayed on the front of the jersey in a fresh, new font. Additionally, the iconic lion emblem representing the roar of the fans is found on the shorts. Lastly, in keeping true to the team’s roots, the beloved “Sacramento Proud” anthem is included on the bottom of the jersey.

“Every year, we evolve the City Edition jerseys to continue to pay homage to our proud past, honor our devoted fans and share our excitement for our proud future,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “These uniforms weave together elements found in some of our fan’s favorite Kings uniforms to provide a sense of nostalgia with a twist.”

In addition to the uniform, the team has collaborated with local apparel company Swish Authentics to create a complementary merchandise line available for purchase at the Kings Team Store at DOCO beginning on Wednesday, November 18. This line will feature a pullover hoodie, a women’s crew cut sweater, a t-shirt, a warm-up jacket, shorts and hats with the new City Edition color scheme. The official Nike City Edition collection, featuring assorted apparel including youth jerseys, will be available for purchase at the Kings Team Store and online at KingsTeamStore.com on Thursday, December 3.

Stay tuned to when the team will debut the jersey once the NBA 2020-21 schedule is announced.

To learn more, visit Kings.com/City.