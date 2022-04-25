NBA Honors Sacramento Kings Guest Services Ambassador Lee Smith with 2022 Pete Winemiller Guest Experience Innovation Award

Today, the Sacramento Kings are thrilled to announce that Golden 1 Center Guest Services Ambassador Lee Smith has been recognized with the 2022 NBA Pete Winemiller Guest Experience Innovation Award for his commitment to exceptional guest services and fan experience.

“We are thrilled that Lee Smith has been recognized with the 2022 NBA Pete Winemiller Guest Experience Innovation Award,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “With his contagious energy and infectious smile, Lee knows how to make fans and guests feel right at home in Golden 1 Center and this well-deserved award truly acknowledges his hard work and unmatched dedication.”

“I am honored to be recognized with the Pete Winemiller Guest Experience Innovation Award,” said Golden 1 Center Guests Services Ambassador Lee Smith. “The seven years I have spent with Kings fans and staff have been filled with joy. It is a pleasure to walk through the doors of Golden 1 Center for each event and be immersed in the energy that fills the building.”

The award, announced as part of the NBA Annual Sales and Marketing Awards, honors team staff who innovate to create a world-class experience for fans. The award was inspired by the late Pete Winemiller, former Senior Vice President of Guest Relations for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who pioneered a comprehensive approach to guest relations that set standards for the NBA. His customer service program, CLICK (Communicate courteously. Listen to learn. Initiate immediately. Create connections. Know your stuff.), has had a major influence throughout the industry.

Embodying the values of the CLICK program, Lee consistently listens to concerns, addresses them quickly and identifies opportunities to enhance the fan experience. As a Golden 1 Center ambassador, he helps create a safe, fun and seamless experience for all. Lee leads by example, inspiring those around him and often going further than his typical responsibilities. In addition to working games and events, Lee assists with special projects, including the training and on-boarding of ambassadors and Sacramento Kings staff. His commitment to the Kings and Golden 1 Center goes beyond the workday, with Lee organizing surprises for coworkers, assisting fans while he is a guest in the arena and giving back to the community in his spare time.