NBA Foundation Selects Sacramento Organization Improve Your Tomorrow as Grant Recipient

Today, the NBA Foundation awarded local organization Improve Your Tomorrow with a grant to support their efforts to increase access to higher education for young men of color.

“Improve Your Tomorrow is dedicated to empowering our young men of color and these funds will further their incredible work to advance education equity,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “We are proud to collaborate with the NBA Foundation and teams around the league to invest in community organizations working toward racial equity and social justice.”

“Investments like these are critical to dismantling roadblocks and building pathways that are going to change the face of college attainment,” said Improve Your Tomorrow Co-founder and CEO Michael Lynch. “Unjust and systemic barriers must be removed so that we can ensure a future in which young men of color are overrepresented in higher education, underrepresented in the criminal justice system and are leaders in their communities.”

Improve Your Tomorrow was founded in 2013 to respond to inequalities impacting young men of color and provide them with wraparound services from 7th grade until college. This funding will be used over three years to support two programs that help young men of color successfully navigate college: the Improve Your Tomorrow Community College Program and the Improve Your Tomorrow University Program. Both programs aim to assist in providing mentorship, student development and college advising, career tours, tutoring, workforce development and emergency grants.

This season the Sacramento Kings are also amplifying the work of Improve Your Tomorrow through the Sacramento Kings Community Starting 5 Presented by Quick Quack Car Wash.

The NBA Foundation, created in August 2020, is the league’s first-ever charitable foundation dedicated to driving economic opportunity for Black youth. The NBA Foundation collaborates with all 30 teams, their affiliated philanthropic organizations and the NBPA to support national and local organizations. Over the next 10 years, the NBA teams will collectively contribute $30 million annually in funding and work strategically to develop additional funding sources.

To learn more about the NBA Foundation or apply for a grant, please visit NBAFoundation.com.