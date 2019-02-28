Marvin Bagley III Medical Update

An MRI conducted this morning on Kings forward Marvin Bagley III revealed a left knee sprain. He will be reevaluated in approximately 1-2 weeks.

The sprain occurred during waning moments of third quarter play yesterday evening as Sacramento hosted the Milwaukee Bucks at Golden 1 Center.

The rookie out of Duke has appeared in 47 games this season (two starts), accruing averages of 13.9 points (.509 FG%, .258 3pt%, .697 FT%), 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.8 minutes per contest.