Marvin Bagley III Named to 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III was named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the league announced today.

Bagley completed his rookie campaign with averages of 14.9 points (.504 FG%, .313 3pt%, .691 FT%), 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.95 blocks, and 25.3 minutes per game in 62 contests. The 2nd overall 2018 NBA Draft selection also competed on Team USA during the 2019 Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend. The former Duke Blue Devil ranked in the top-10 among rookies in several statistical categories, including fifth in scoring, third in rebounding, fourth in field goal percentage, sixth in blocks, and 10th in minutes as he recorded the fourth most double-doubles among rookies with 19. Bagley posted 15 double-doubles as a reserve, which was the most double-doubles by a first-year player off the bench this season and the third most by any reserve player in the NBA during the 2018-19 season.

Bagley becomes the 18th player in Kings franchise history and the 13th during the Sacramento era to earn All-Rookie Team distinction, a list that includes teammates Bogdan Bogdanovic (2017-18 All-Rookie Second Team), Buddy Hield (2016-17 All-Rookie First Team), and Willie Cauley-Stein (2015-16 All-Rookie Second Team).

He is joined on the All-Rookie First Team by Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Luka Dončić, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.