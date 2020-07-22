Marvin Bagley III Medical Update

During an intra-squad scrimmage on July 19, Kings forward Marvin Bagley III sustained a right foot injury. Evaluation of his MRI results by a foot specialist today confirmed a lateral right foot sprain. The team has decided to hold Bagley III out for the remainder of the season. He is expected to make a full recovery.

During the 2019-20 season, Bagley III has accrued averages of 14.2 points (.467 FG%, .806 FT%), 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 25.7 minutes per game in 13 games (6 starts) for the Kings during the 2019-20 season.