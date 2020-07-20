Marvin Bagley III Medical Update

An MRI was performed on Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III last night following an injury to his right foot during Sunday’s practice. The team is awaiting further evaluation of his MRI from doctors and will share more information once the results become available.

Bagley III is averaging 14.2 points (.467 FG%, .806 FT%), 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 25.7 minutes per game in 13 games (6 starts) for the Kings during the 2019-20 season.