Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes Medical Update

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, who has missed the last four games due to left foot soreness, has been examined by a foot specialist to confirm that he has aggravated the midfoot sprain originally sustained on Dec. 26 versus Minnesota. Bagley did not travel to Los Angeles with the team and remained in Sacramento to continue his treatment and conditioning regimen. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks and additional updates regarding his return to basketball activities will be provided as appropriate.

Kings forward Richaun Holmes, who has missed the last 10 games with an injury to the right shoulder joint, did not travel to Los Angeles due to illness and is expected to resume his treatment and rehabilitation plan in the coming days. We are hopeful that he will return to full-contact basketball activities soon, followed by game action next week.