Grammy Award Winner Lil Jon Returns to Sacramento for California Classic Postgame Concert

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced Grammy award winning artist Lil Jon will return to Sacramento for a full performance following California Classic games on Tuesday, July 3. Just outside of Golden 1 Center’s iconic, open hangar doors, a beer garden and outdoor party will provide fans an opportunity to start celebrating Independence Day early.

“Can’t wait to head back to Sacramento and rock with yall on July 3!!” – LIL JON

Recently, Lil Jon entertained fans during halftime of the 2017-18 Kings home opener, and is coming off a performance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals and a pre-game party at the NHL Finals Game 1 in Las Vegas.

The California Classic will be the first opportunity for fans to watch 2018 NBA Draft picks, as well as the highly anticipated debut of Sacramento Kings Rookie Harry Giles III. Rosters for the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat will be rounded out with sophomores and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters. Each day – Monday, July 2, Tuesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 5 – will feature a double-header and no games will be played on July 4. Tickets for each day provide fans with access to both games. All July 3 tickets will include the postgame concert as well.

Three-day passes – beginning at less than $10 per game – are currently on sale at Kings.com/CAClassic. Special single-day passes for groups of 10 or more, starting at $18, are also available via the Kings Group Sales department at groups@kings.com. For additional ticketing information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic or call 888-91–KINGS.

A Fan Zone outside of the arena will feature games, live entertainment and more. Thursday’s afternoon games will feature a family theme following the holiday, with select player autographs, face painting and Kings Kids Club activities.

Last summer, the Sacramento Kings hosted over 10,000 fans for a NBA Summer League watch party at Golden 1 Center, using the NBA’s only 4K UHD video screen, when the team played the Los Angeles Lakers nearly 400 miles away in Las Vegas.

Team rosters and additional information will be announced at later dates.

For more information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.