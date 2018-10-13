Kings Waive Reynolds and Lucas

Posted: Oct 13, 2018

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has waived guards Cameron Reynolds and Kalin Lucas.

Reynolds appeared in four preseason contests for Sacramento, totaling 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes. The Tulane product also spent the 2018 California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues as a member of the Kings roster.

Lucas posted 3.0 points and 2.5 assists in 9.0 minutes per contest in four exhibition games with the Kings.

The Kings roster now stands at 16, including one two-way player. 

