The Sacramento Kings have waived forward Louis King, according to General Manager Monte McNair.

In two seasons (2020-22), King appeared in 16 games (one start) with Sacramento as a Two-Way player, averaging 5.6 points (.395 FG%, .316 3pt%, .813 FT%), 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 11.8 minutes per game.

Sacramento’s roster now stands at 16 players.