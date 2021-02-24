Kings Waive Glenn Robinson III

The Sacramento Kings have waived forward Glenn Robinson III, according to General Manager Monte McNair.

Robinson III appeared in 23 games (two starts) with the Kings, averaging 5.3 points (.424 FG%, .364 3pt%, .913 FT%), 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 16.1 minutes per game. A seven-year veteran from the University of Michigan, Robinson III has accrued career averages of 5.9 points (.457 FG%, .373 3pt%, .779 FT%), 2.6 rebounds and 17.4 minutes per game in 304 games (105 starts) for six teams: Sacramento (2020-21), Philadelphia (2019-20, 2014-15), Golden State (2019-20), Detroit Pistons (2018-19), Indiana Pacers (2015-18), and the Minnesota Timberwolves (2014-15).

Sacramento’s roster now stands at 16 players.