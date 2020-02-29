Kings Waive Anthony Tolliver

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has waived forward Anthony Tolliver.

Acquired on January 21, 2020, Tolliver appeared in 9 games this season for Sacramento and averaged 1.0 points (.176 FG%, .133 3pt%, .500 FT%), 1.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 9.1 minutes per game. The 12-year NBA veteran has averaged 6.2 points (.415 FG%, .373 3pt%, .770 FT%), 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 19.6 minutes per game in 706 career games (101 starts) with 9 teams; San Antonio, Portland, Golden State, Minnesota, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Detroit and Sacramento.