Sacramento Kings and Swish Analytics to Demo NBA’s First In-Arena Free-to-Play Predictive Gaming Lounge

Announcement Follows Upgrades to ‘Call the Shot’ Predictive Gaming Feature in Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center Award-Winning Mobile App Earlier this Month

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced that they are partnering with Swish Analytics to demo the NBA’s first dedicated space for a free-to-play, in-arena predictive gaming experience called the “Sacramento Kings Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge.” Beginning March 17, when the Kings take on the Chicago Bulls, suite, loft and balcony box ticketholders attending the game can visit the Sacramento Kings Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge located on the Suite Level of Golden 1 Center to predict game results powered by custom Swish Analytics’ BetRush software and compete to win exclusive prizes.

“Basketball fans across the country are clamoring for gaming options, and we’re thrilled to be the first NBA team to bring this unique experience to Sacramento,” said Vivek Ranadivé, Owner and Chairman of the Sacramento Kings. “Predictive gaming is incredibly disruptive and will only continue to gain popularity in the NBA and beyond. Working with industry leaders like Swish Analytics allows us to test and perfect this technology to give fans the best experience in future seasons.”

The Sacramento Kings Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge demo will be available to suite, loft and balcony box ticketholders during the four game Kings homestand starting on March 17 and continuing through March 23. It will feature iPads with the custom Sacramento Kings BetRush software where fans can make predictions on the current Kings game. These iPads are only available in the lounge, which also features large screen televisions where visitors can keep up with the action occurring on the court. Fans visiting the lounge in March will be the first in the NBA to experience a dedicated space for free-to-play, in-arena predictive gaming. The lounge was designed to enhance the fan-experience, ensuring fans can quickly play the game and return to their seats to watch their predictions unfold on the court.

The game is powered by a custom software application called BetRush created by Swish Analytics. BetRush is a live bet simulation engine, providing players with a real-time streaming feed of betting-focused analysis, content, statistics, odds and visualizations to help viewers engage with live games and to stimulate betting activity. All content is derived from Swish Analytics’ proprietary in-house sports analytics and odds making platform.

“We’re proud to bring this gaming technology to the NBA with a forward-thinking and creative organization like the Sacramento Kings,” said Bobby Skoff, Co-Founder of Swish Analytics. “Nobody is better than the Sacramento Kings at building best-in-class fan experiences utilizing technology. The popularity of predictive gaming shows no signs of slowing down and we look forward to continuing to build and iterate the BetRush platform in Sacramento.”

The Sacramento Kings Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge complements the virtual “Call the Shot” predictive gaming experience in the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center mobile app. Players in the Sacramento Kings Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge can make open-ended predictions and learn more about the inner-workings of player and team-level predictive gaming within a free-to-play environment. Every game, each fan starts with free credits they can use to make their predictions, with each correct choice offering a credit-reward based on the true probabilities and odds of each outcome as derived by Swish Analytics' predictive odds making platform. The number of credits at the end of game determines how many raffle tickets fans win. During the March demo, the lounge will offer the following predictions:

Players can predict two-way odds for most points during game/quarter/half

Margin of victory (in game/quarter/half)

Total (combined total points in game/quarter/half)

Team total points

Player points

Player assists

Player rebounds

Player threes made

Player steals

Player blocks

Player turnovers

Player to get a double-double

Player to get a triple-double

Custom Kings-specific predictions

Fans will be notified of game outcomes via email at the end of each game and the top five total scorers can redeem their points for virtual raffle tickets which will be used to enter a sweepstakes for five prizes after each game during the demo. Points are non-transferable, cannot be transferred from game to game and have no monetary value. Prizes will include a wide selection of autographed Kings gear and game tickets.

Last month, the Kings became the first NBA team to bring free-to-play high-frequency predictive gaming to fans in their award-winning Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center mobile app. Through a partnership with MGM Resorts and Xperiel, the Kings upgraded their “Call the Shot” app with new prizes and features. Fans are now able to predict the outcomes of game quarters, player and team performance – all while offering in-app prize opportunities with no purchase required to participate.

# # #

About Swish Analytics

Swish Analytics is the leading platform for powering U.S. sports betting products. We deliver odds origination, risk management and trading software for the core four U.S. sports, with specializations in player propositions, in-play and Bet Request odds making solutions.

About BetRush

BetRush is a Live Bet Stimulation engine: a real-time streaming feed of betting-focused analysis, content, statistics, odds and visualizations to help viewers engage with live games and to stimulate betting activity. All content is derived from Swish’s proprietary in-house sports analytics and odds making platform. BetRush helps league gaming partners, streaming providers, media partners, affiliates and sportsbook operators to attract more betting interest, increased turnover and higher revenues around NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL betting. BetRush is available via API, white-label iOS application, iframe, SDK or HTML feed.