Kings Sign Yogi Ferrell

The Sacramento Kings today signed free agent guard Yogi Ferrell to a contract, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ferrell joins the Kings after spending most of the last two seasons with Dallas, posting 10.2 points (.426 FG%, .373 3pt%, .796 FT%), 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 27.8 minutes per game en route to appearing in all 82 contests last season for the Mavericks. He concluded the campaign having scored 10-plus points on 40 occasions and 20 or more in five games, including a season-high 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-11 3pt) to accompany four rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block in 38 minutes versus Denver (3/6).

Undrafted out of Indiana University, the 6-0, 180-pound guard spent time between the Brooklyn and Long Island Nets as an affiliate player following summer league, making his NBA debut on Nov. 30, 2016. He totaled 10 NBA appearances with Brooklyn between G-League assignments, registering 5.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 15.1 minutes per game before earning a 10-day contract from the Mavericks in late January. In 36 contests to conclude the 2016-17 season, Farrell increased his scoring average by nearly six points a game and made 29 starts, averaging 11.3 points (.412 FG%, .403 3pt%, .877 FT%), 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.14 steals and 29.1 minutes per game, highlighted by a career-best 32 points on 9-of-11 three pointers made (becoming the third undrafted rookie in league annals to post a 30-point effort within his first 15 games). For his efforts in contests played during February of 2017, Ferrell was named the Western Conference Player of the Month and ultimately a nod on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team by season’s end.

Ferrell enjoyed a four-year collegiate career at Indiana, earning Second-Team All American, First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive team accolades following his senior season (2015-16). His name peppers the IU record book, where he ranks first in school history with 633 career assists and holds the Hoosiers all-time mark of 68 consecutive games with a three-pointer made.