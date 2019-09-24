Kings Sign Tyler Ulis

The Sacramento Kings have signed guard Tyler Ulis, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The former Kentucky product has accrued averages of 7.5 points (.403 FG%, .280 3pt%, .808 FT%), 1.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 20.9 minutes per game in 133 career games (58 starts) over three seasons with Phoenix (2016-18) and Chicago (2018-19).

Ulis, the 34th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, averaged 23.3 points (.392 FG%, .250 3pt%, .811 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 33.1 minutes per game in four games (4 starts) for the NBA G League’s Windy City Bulls during the 2018-19 season.