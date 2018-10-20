Kings Sign Troy Williams to a Two-Way Contract

Developer
Posted: Oct 20, 2018

The Sacramento Kings today announced that the team has signed forward Troy Williams to a two-way contract. 

In two NBA seasons, Williams has accrued averages of 6.2 points (.449 FG%, .290 3pt%, .661 FT%), 2.6 rebounds, .8 assists and 16.9 minutes per game in 51 played games with three teams; Memphis (2016-17), Houston (2016-18), and New York (2017-18).  

An undrafted product out of the University of Indiana, Williams has appeared in 52 games and 32 starts in two seasons in the NBA G League and has averaged 16.7 points (.462 FG%, .332 3pt%, .742 FT%), 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 25.0 minutes per game for Iowa (2016-17) and Rio Grande Valley (2016-18). In 19 games during the 2017-18 season with Rio Grande, Williams accrued career-highs in points (19.8), field goal percentage (.462), three-point percentage (.333), rebounds (6.1), assists (2.2), steals (1.9), and minutes (29.0).

Tags
Kings, Featured, Press Release, Troy Williams

Related Content

Kings vs Pelicans Highlights 10.19.18

Kings vs Pelicans Highlights 10.19.18

Marvin Bagley III Makes NBA Debut

Marvin Bagley III Makes NBA Debut

MBIII and HG Make Much-Anticipated Debuts

MBIII and HG Make Much-Anticipated Debuts

Related Content

Kings

Featured

Press Release