Kings Sign Trevor Ariza

The Sacramento Kings have signed free agent forward Trevor Ariza, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In 43 games during the 2018-19 season for Washington, Ariza averaged 14.1 points (.409 FG%, .322 3pt%, .777 FT%), 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 34.1 minutes per game. A 15-year NBA veteran, Ariza has accrued averages of 10.7 points (.422 FG%, .351 3pt%, .728 FT%), 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 29.8 minutes per game in 1011 contests (710 starts) for seven teams; New York (2004-06), Orlando (2006-07), the L.A. Lakers (2007-09), Houston (2009-10, 2014-18), New Orleans (2010-12), Phoenix (2018-19) and Washington (2012-14, 2018-19). Ariza ranks 35th in NBA history in career three-pointers made with 1,458 and 42nd all time in three-pointers attempted with 4,155.

Selected with the 43rd overall selection in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Knicks, the 2009 NBA Champion (Los Angeles Lakers) has played in 102 playoff games (90 starts) and has averaged 10.3 points (.426 FG%, .367 3pt%, .722 FT%), 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 32.3 minutes per game.

He will wear No. 0 for the Kings.