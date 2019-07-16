Kings Sign Richaun Holmes

The Sacramento Kings have signed forward Richaun Holmes, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Last season, the four-year NBA veteran averaged 8.2 points (.608 FG%, .731 FT%), 4.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 16.9 minutes per game in 70 games (4 starts) for the Phoenix Suns, setting career highs in field goal percentage and blocks per game.

Holmes averaged 7.7 points (.565 FG%, .257 3pt%, .706 FT%), 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 16.9 minutes per game in 226 career games (24 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers (2015-18) and Phoenix Suns (2018-19). The 37th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, appeared in three postseason contests with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2017 Playoffs.

Holmes will wear No. 22 for the Kings.