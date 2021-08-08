Kings Sign Maurice Harkless

The Sacramento Kings have signed forward-guard Maurice Harkless to a contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Moe is a consummate professional with a unique unselfishness that makes our group better,” said McNair. “He provides the team with physical defensive versatility and we are fortunate to have Moe’s leadership and veteran experience.”

Through nine seasons in the NBA, Harkless has posted career averages of 7.0 points (.475 FG%, .321 3pt%), 3.6 rebounds and 22.9 minutes per game through 574 games (347 starts) with Orlando (2012-13 – 2014-15), Portland (2015-16 – 2018-19), LA Clippers (2019-20), New York (2019-20), Miami (2020-21) and Sacramento (2020-21).