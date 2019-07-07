Kings Sign Kyle Guy to a Two-Way Contract

The Sacramento Kings today announced that the team has signed guard Kyle Guy to a two-way contract.

The 55th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft has appeared in four Summer League games with the Kings, including the California Classic where he averaged 12.3 points (.378 FG%, .409 3pt%) 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 27.3 minutes per game in three outings. In Sacramento’s first game at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, Guy recorded 21 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes against the Chinese National Team.

The Indianapolis, Indiana product averaged 15.4 points (.449 FG%, .426 3pt, .833 3pt%), 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 35.4 minutes per game in 38 games (38 starts) during his junior season at Virginia and was a consensus Third Team All-American while also being named to the All-ACC First Team. Guy helped guide Virginia to the school’s first ever Men’s Basketball National Championship as he averaged 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 42.0 minutes per game during the Final Four on his way to earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors. Guy made 120 three-point field goals in his third season at Virginia placing him second on the school’s all-time record list for the most three-pointers made in a single season as his .425 three-point field goal percentage is the highest mark for a single season in Virginia’s Men’s Basketball history.