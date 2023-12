MEXICO CITY, MEX, December 3, 2023, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Forward #95 of Mexico City Capitanes looks on during the game against Aston Spurs, NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading end/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright NBAE (photo by Pablo Lomelin/NBAE via Getty Images)