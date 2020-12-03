Kings Sign Glenn Robinson III

The Sacramento Kings have signed free agent forward Glenn Robinson III, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Robinson III competed in 62 games (52 starts) and averaged 11.7 points (.486 FG%, .391 3pt%, .860 FT%), 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 28.8 minutes for the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors. Robinson III posted career-highs in points (11.7), assists (1.5), rebounds (4.4), field goal percentage (.486), free-throw percentage (.860) and minutes played (28.8) per game as well as starts (52) during the 2019-20 season.

A six-year veteran from the University of Michigan, Robinson III has accrued career averages of 6.0 points (.459 FG%, .373 3pt%, .768 FT%), 2.6 rebounds and 17.5 minutes per game in 281 games (103 starts) for five teams: Philadelphia (2019-20, 2014-15), Golden State (2019-20), Detroit Pistons (2018-19), Indiana Pacers (2015-18), and the Minnesota Timberwolves (2014-15).

Originally selected by the Timberwolves with the 40th overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft, Robinson III spent two seasons at the University of Michigan where he helped lead the Wolverines to the national championship game as a freshman in 2013.

Robinson III will wear No. 30 for the Kings.