Kings Sign Frank Kaminsky

The Sacramento Kings have signed free agent forward/center Frank Kaminsky, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Kaminsky has accrued averages of 9.8 points (.422 FG%, .347 3pt%, .750 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 21.9 minutes per game in 321 career games (36 starts) with Charlotte (2015-19) and the Phoenix Suns (2019-20). The former consensus first-team All-American and 2014-15 Associated Press Player of the Year out of Wisconsin averaged 9.7 points (.450 FG%, .331 3pt%, .678 FT%), 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 19.9 minutes per game in 39 games (13 starts) during the 2019-20 campaign for Phoenix.

Kaminsky will wear No. 41 for the Kings.