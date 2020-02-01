Kings Sign Eric Mika to 10-Day Contract

The Sacramento Kings today signed forward-center Eric Mika to a 10-day contract, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

Mika has played in 13 games (12 starts) for Sacramento’s NBA G League affiliate Stockton Kings and has accrued averages of 19.8 points (.567 FG%, .674 FT%), 14.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, .8 blocks and 32.5 minutes per contest during the 2019-20 season.

The product out of BYU has recorded 11 double-doubles on the season and has grabbed 15 or more rebounds in a game six times. In a victory vs. Memphis Hustle on Friday night, Mika scored 24 points on 11-of-12 shooting from the field to go along with 12 rebounds. Mika collected a career-high 24 rebounds, 10 offensively, at Santa Cruz on Nov. 9, 2019.