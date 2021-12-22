Kings Sign Emmanuel Mudiay

The Sacramento Kings have signed guard Emmanuel Mudiay to a 10-day contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, Mudiay has accrued career averages of 11.0 points (.401 FG%, .323 3pt%, .744 FT%), 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 23.9 minutes per game in 300 games (165 starts) with three teams: Denver (2015-18), New York (2017-18) and Utah (2019-20).