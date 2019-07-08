Kings Sign Dewayne Dedmon

The Sacramento Kings have signed free agent center Dewayne Dedmon, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dedmon averaged 10.8 points (.492 FG%, .382 3pt%, .814 FT%), 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 25.1 minutes per game in 64 games (started 52) setting career-highs in points, steals and blocks per game with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2018-19 season.

Through six seasons, Dedmon has accrued averages of 6.5 points (.533 FG, .370 3pt%, .724 FT%), 6.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.9 blocks and 18.3 minutes per game in 350 career games (started 176) with the Golden State Warriors (2013-14), Philadelphia 76ers (2013-14), Orlando Magic (2013 – 2016), San Antonio Spurs (2016-17) and Atlanta Hawks (2017 – 2019).

The Lancaster, California native and University of Southern California alum, Dedmon averaged 3.8 points (.609 FG%, .531 FT%), 3.9 rebounds and 8.1 minutes per game in 12 postseason games (started 3) for San Antonio during the 2017 Playoffs.

He will wear No. 13 for the Kings.