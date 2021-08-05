Kings Sign Davion Mitchell

The Sacramento Kings have signed rookie guard Davion Mitchell to a contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Davion to the Kings family,” said McNair. “His ability to score, facilitate and defend, combined with great character, elite work ethic and competitive makeup, represents exactly what we will continue to build in Sacramento.”

The ninth overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft garnered averages of 14.0 points (.511 FG%, .447 3pt%, .641 FT%), 2.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 33.0 minutes per game in 30 games (all starts) during his junior season at Baylor (2020-21). Mitchell led the Bears to the first National Championship in program history, along with the university’s first Final Four since 1950. In addition, Mitchell swept the 2020-21 National Defensive Player of the Year honors, winning Naismith and NABC Defensive Player of the Year and Lefty Driesell Award.

The Hinesville, Georgia native earned both 2021 NCAA All-Tournament Team and NCAA All-American honors. In back-to-back seasons, Mitchell was selected to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team (2019-20, 2020-21). He also was named 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the first in program history, along with 2020 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.