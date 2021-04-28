Kings Sign Damian Jones To Multi-Year Contract

The Sacramento Kings have signed center Damian Jones to a multi-year contract, according to Kings General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Damian provides a defensive presence and has fit in nicely with our group,” said McNair. “We are excited to see his continued growth in Sacramento.”

During the 2020-21 season, Jones has appeared in six games (two starts) with the Kings after originally signing his first 10-day contract with the team on April 7 and a second 10-day contract on April 17.