Kings Sign Damian Jones to 10-Day Contract

The Sacramento Kings have signed center Damian Jones to a 10-day contract, according to Kings General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of deal were not disclosed.

During the 2020-21 season, Jones most recently appeared in eight games (six starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 5.4 points (.941 FG%, .917 FT%), 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 14.0 minutes per game.

In five NBA seasons, the 6-11, 245-pound Vanderbilt alum has garnered career averages of 4.3 points (.672 FG%, .686 FT%), 2.9 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 13.3 minutes per game in 126 games (55 starts) with four teams: Golden State (2016-19), Atlanta (2019-20), Phoenix (2020-21) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020-21).