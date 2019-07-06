Kings Sign Cory Joseph
The Sacramento Kings have signed free agent guard Cory Joseph, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
An eight-year NBA veteran, Joseph averaged 6.5 points (.412 FG%, .322 3pt%, .698 FT%), 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 25.2 minutes per game in 82 games (started 9) for the Indiana Pacers during the 2018-19 season as he posted new career-highs in rebounds, assists and steals per game. Joseph appeared in all four of Indiana’s postseason contests, averaging 7.5 points (.500 FG%, .4-9 3pt, 2-2 FT), 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 21.2 minutes per game.
Joseph averaged 6.9 points (.444 FG%, .327 3pt%, .761 FT%), 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 21.5 minutes per game in 528 career contests (started 95) with the San Antonio Spurs (2011-12 – 2014-15), Toronto Raptors (2015-16 – 2016-17) and Indiana Pacers (2017-18 – 2018-19). Originally selected with the 29th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by San Antonio out of Texas, Joseph averaged 5.2 points (.461 FG%, .325 3pt%, .759 FT%), 1.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 14.6 minutes per game in 82 career postseason games (started 2). His playoff resume includes a 2014 NBA Finals Championship to go along with a 2013 NBA Finals appearance with San Antonio.
A native of Toronto, Joseph has played for Canada’s Senior Men’s National Team making his debut for Canada in 2011.
Joseph will wear no. 9 for the Kings.